FM Dendias says Greece, Bulgaria strongly support Skopje and Tirana’s EU integration

Athens, 27 July 2020 (MIA) – The EU integration process of North Macedonia and Albania for both Bulgaria and Greece represents a strategic choice that leads to a stable Balkan region, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Monday after meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zakharieva.

The top diplomats of Greece and Bulgaria at a joint meeting voiced strong support for the European perspectives of the Western Balkans, stressing that the defined conditions must be respected, MIA’s Athens correspondent reported.

According to Dendias, both Bulgaria and Greece are factors of stability and co-development in the region that offer assistance to North Macedonia and Albania on their path to EU membership.

It is, Bulgarian FM Zakharieva said, of great importance for the two countries’ security and it was jointly concluded that they should implement all reforms and abide by the good neighborliness principles.

The two ministers also discussed the pandemic and the consequences as well as the efforts made to restore normalcy. Also, Zakharieva at her meetings with PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis

and Dendias raised the issue of the opening of a second border crossing between Bulgaria and Greece in addition to Promachonas.

Discussing latest developments in Turkey, Zakharieva said that Hagia Sophia represents a monument of great and historic importance with Dendias adding that Greece will continue efforts to raise awareness of the international community on the issue.

As regards Turkey’s activities in the Mediterranean, Dendias reiterated Greece’s positions noting his country won’t tolerate issues that concern its sovereign rights. Stability in the region, he said, is guaranteed only by international laws being respected as well as the rules of good neighborly relations.

According to Minister Zakharieva, disputes should be solved through dialogue.

Bulgaria’s top diplomat in Athens also met with PM Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.