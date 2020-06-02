Five people test positive for COVID-19 within screening process on Tuesday

Skopje, 2 June 2020 (MIA) – Five people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Skopje on Tuesday within the screening process of kindergartens and gerontology institutes, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference Tuesday.

Two of them, he added are residents of a nursing home in the Skopje neighborhood of Chento, while the other three are staff members in a retirement facility located in the vicinity of the capital, in the village of Kadino.

Isolation orders, the Minister underlined, have been issued to their contacts.

Regarding field activities of the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate, he underlined that inspection authorities together with epidemiologists have shut down six textile plants in Shtip and issued to 55 people self-isolation orders. About 600 plant staffers are set to be tested for coronavirus over the next few days, while 100 tests have been carried out thus far.

“In Tetovo, eight people who have tested positive for coronavirus, as well as 54 of their contacts have been put in isolation. A new cluster has been registered in the city, from which one person has already tested positive, while 40 others are currently being interviewed by epidemiologists. 70 of the projected 150 tests have already been conducted there,” Filipche told reporters.

The Health Minister added that 12 new cases have been registered in Kumanovo in the past 24 hours, of which 11 in the municipality of Lipkovo. A team from Kumanovo’s Public Health Center was hard at work there Tuesday.

Epidemiologists are also busy working in the Skopje municipalities of Chair and Studenichani.

“The majority of contacts of new cases come from the same ten families. Epidemiologists are interviewing people, issuing isolation orders and deciding who should be tested, in line with the level of risk they’ve been in,” Filipche said.