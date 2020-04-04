Five patients die, 53 new coronavirus cases registered in North Macedonia

Skopje, 4 April 2020 (MIA) – 53 new patients have tested positive for coronavirus in North Macedonia over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 483, the Health Ministry said in a press release Saturday.

A 71-year-old woman from the village of Labunishta near Struga and a 77-year-old man from Kumanovo, who were hospitalized in very critical condition, have passed away at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

The Institute of Public Health said that two more COVID-19 deaths have been registered. The first case is patient from Veles, who died a few days ago, and has positive post-mortem result and other case is a foreign citizen who lived in Skopje for four months.

Health Ministry said that the patient from Kumanovo who died on April 2 at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, and whose positive result on COVID-19 was confirmed Friday afternoon, as a case of a positive and deceased patient, in the Institute of Public Health statistics will also be recorded in today’s report. With this, five more deaths from COVID-19 are recorded in today’s statistics.

The total death toll is 17, while 20 patients have been cured.

At the moment, 61 patients are hospitalized at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, 11 of them are put on ventilators.

Of the 53 new cases, 13 cases were registered in Skopje, 8 in Kumanovo, five in Shtip, two in Prilep, 14 in Struga, two in Tetovo, one in Veles, two in Gostivar and six in Kochani.

In the past 24 hours, 414 people were tested for the coronavirus.

A total of 4,920 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far, Health Ministry’s press release reads.