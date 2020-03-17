Five new coronavirus cases in North Macedonia take total to 31

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – Of ten people tested on Tuesday, five tested positive for coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

“Wife of coronavirus patient from Skopje and four healthcare workers – two doctors and two nurses from Debar, tested positive for coronavirus. The number of coronavirus patients is now 31,” the press release reads.

Speaking at a news conference earlier on Tuesday, Health Minister Venko Filipche warned that the number of coronavirus patients was expected to rise in the coming period.

“It’s vital to prevent local transmission. Measures have been taken and they will be stepped up if necessary,” Filipche said.

He pointed out that the peak of coronavirus cases in North Macedonia may be a month away, noting he expected the number of COVID-19 cases in the country to rise as high as 2,000. However, he added, citizens shouldn’t take this for granted, as it’s based on presumption.

“Every virus peaks before it starts declining. It’s hard to tell when North Macedonia coronavirus cases will rise to a peak, and what I’m saying now should be taken with reserve, as it’s based on presumption, estimates and math,” Filipche said in response to a reporter’s question.

Everything is up to us, he said, every individual, every company and all institutions must treat the matter seriously.

“Stay at home, practice social distancing, leave your homes only if absolutely necessary and wash your hands up to 30 seconds,” Filipche urged.