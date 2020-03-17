Five new coronavirus cases confirmed, says Minister Filipche

Skopje, 16 March 2020 (MIA) – Five people on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus with two others being diagnosed at a laboratory of the Zhan Mitrev Clinic and these cases should be confirmed tomorrow at a lab of the Public Health Institute, Venko Filipche said Monday night.

“Four people from Debar and a 54-year-old woman from Skopje tested positive. The woman, who was examined at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, flew in from the Netherlands the night between March 12 and March 13. She started showing symptoms a day earlier. Today, she visited the clinic to be examined. She was in self-isolation, members of her family have been contacted, as well as the taxi driver that picked her up from the airport and drove her home. At the moment, 31 people are being contacted after being on the plane that took off in Vienna,” the Health Minister informed at a news conference.

She is showing mild symptoms and is being hospitalized, according to him.

“With this case, the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized at the clinic stands at 14,” Filipche said.

Seven people were tested this morning, he said. Three people from Debar, who have had contact with those already infected, tested negative, as well as two people whose smears were sent by the Stip Center for Public Health and one person tested at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje.

“This afternoon, ten other people were tested, including seven from Debar. Of those, four have had symptoms after being in contact with the infected ones. Three people chosen randomly had negative results as well as three others from the Prilep Center for Public Health. Also, two other people – one from the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and another from the City Hospital’s Ward for Infectious Diseases,” explained Minister Filipche.