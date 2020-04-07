Five coronavirus patients die, condition of one deteriorates

Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – Five more coronavirus patients have died, four of them at the Skopje-based Infectious Diseases Clinic – including a patient from Kumanovo, a patent from the village of Labunishta, a patient from the village of Chelopek and a patient from Shtip, and one patient from Kumanovo has also passed away in his home, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Tuesday.

“Four patients have been admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases over the past 24 hours. A total of 67 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 6 are put on ventilators, 12 show more severe clinical picture. Unfortunately, the condition of a patient from Kumanovo who recently gave birth has deteriorated – she still doesn’t need an oxygen mask, but shows a significantly deteriorated clinical picture. Her condition is closely monitored,” Filipche told Tuesday’s press conference.

19 patients have been hospitalized at the Skopje City General Hospital “8 September”, he added, of which three are put on ventilators and nine show a more severe clinical picture.

Filipche mentioned that all patient from the hospital in Ohrid have been transferred to the clinical hospital in Bitola on Monday.

“All patients from that region will be treated there now, given the solid infrastructure, the ward for infectious diseases which is separate from the hospital building and the sufficient number of infectologists and anesthesiologists,” Filipche noted.

He added that four patients have been hospitalized in Shtip – one is with mild to severe clinical picture, whereas three have mild symptoms.

“A member of the technical staff at the Skopje-based Clinic for Digestive Surgery has practically said that members of his family are infected, but still not confirmed for coronavirus. Everyone who has been in contact with him at work in the past two to three days will be tested on Wednesday,” Filipche said.

The Health Minister mentioned that he visited Tuesday the Kumanovo hospital together with the state secretary and representatives of the Public Health Institute and the Ministry of Health.

“After 18 hospital staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, employees have been reshuffled and the hospital is now working as usual,” Filipche said. “Two doctors have been brought in from Skopje and Shtip to reinforce staff. Of the 700 people who work at the hospital, besides those who tested positive, there are 80 more in self-isolation who will be tested according to the period of incubation.”

The 29 new coronavirus cases registered on Tuesday have brought the total number of cases in North Macedonia to 599.