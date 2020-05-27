Five concessions for mineral resources terminated in Labunishta village

Skopje, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said Wednesday that five concession deals for the exploitation of mineral resources have been terminated in nearly all sites in the vicinity of the village of Labunishta, aimed at protecting the health of residents and the environment.

The concession deals, as Bekteshi said at a press conference, have been unilaterally terminated, and all concessionaires have the right to submit requests to the Economy Ministry for other sites for exploitation of same type of mineral resources within 60 days, but they previously should provide opinions from relevant institutions, including the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning.

By this we are fulfilling another promise we made to the residents of Labunishta for the termination of the concession deals. During the state of emergency, residents continued to submit requests for termination of concessions, indicating that dust created during exploitation of mineral deposits has impact on their health, Bekteshi said.