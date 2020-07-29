FITD to announce public call for digitization of municipal services

Skopje, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – The Fund for Innovation and Technology Development (FITD) is set to announce soon a public call for digitization of municipal services, FITD director Jovan Despotovski told Wedesday the second public event as part of “Digital Challenges for Social Transformation”, supported by the Institute for Good Governance and Euro Atlantic Perspective (IDUEP).

“The process of digitization simplifies people’s lives and gives younger generations a chance to change society. We’ve entered talks with an international organization to organize a public call so that creative citizens can propose concrete solutions for various local self-government processes, such as permit application, etc. This will allow for cut queues at institutions, a key benefit during the pandemic, and allow people to use their time more productively,” said Despotovski.

He stressed that the public call will welcome solutions from all citizens, especially young people. They will get not only funding, but also an opportunity to change society and make life easier for all.

“We were aware even before recent hacker attacks on institutions’ websites that we have to invest in their security. There’s risk involving safekeeping of hard-copy data, but the bigger threat now is electronic theft. We’re not afraid of risks and should be smart enough to prevent them on time,” Despotovski noted.

PR expert and coordinator of IDUEP’s Transparency and Digitization Program Bojan Kordalov stressed that the aim of Wednesday’s even it is to show that concrete steps are being taken towards digitization.

“We have to embrace the perks of digitization. Citizens no longer have to wait in lies. We have to speed up the process of making services available online, especially due to the coronavirus pandemic. This event aims to show that there’s will and focus and that institutions are taking concrete steps to implement digitization, regardless of political affiliation,” Kardalov said.

He underlined the need for integrated approach to achieve sustainable digitization and cyber security.

“One element of digitization are hacker attacks and the fight against them by building protection mechanisms for institutions and their online platforms. We musn’t implement ad hoc solutions, but take joint action. A good strategy will show results. If we implement digitization step by step we won’t see any results and only witness more such events,” Kardalov told the event.

Unfortunately, he added, a lot things are catching us off guard, while the world faces a global pandemic.

“There are, however, no excuses. Institutions must show determination and implement digitization, remote learning and cyber security solutions quickly. It will provide many benefits, but citizens and companies’ data must be protected. We call on the government to make digitization one of its top priorities because it is in citizens’ best interest,” said Kardalov.