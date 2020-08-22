FITD survey: Domestic companies ready to invest their way out of crisis

Skopje, 22 August 2020 (MIA) – Domestic companies are ready to invest during the ongoing crisis, seeing it as necessary for business recovery and further operation, shows a survey conducted from July 24 to August 19 by the Fund for Innovation and Technological Development (FITD).

Over 50% of a total of 256 surveyed companies believe the time is right for investment, whereas only 13% said it’s still too early to enter a new investment cycle.

In terms of the amount of financial support, 40% of the respondents said it is sufficient for investment in the recovery phase, which is particularly pronounced in medium-sized (73%) and small-sized (68%) enterprises, as well as that the percentage of co-financing is appropriate to which 58% gave an affirmative response. On the other hand, 29% of the respondents said the amount should be increased.

According to the survey, 74% of the respondents don’t use any other type of state support, whereas only 26% use mainly subsidies for minimum wage, 16% use interest-free loans, while only 9%, i.e. five companies use FITD funds.

A large proportion of the respondents, i.e. 44% consider the application process to be clear and simple, whereas 8% faced substantial problems when filling in the form. 40% of the respondents find the evaluation criteria to be appropriate, whereas 25% said the criteria favored certain industries.

Respondents have different views as to the latest refund mechanism. 19% say the mechanism is good but the refund percentage needs to be reduced, whereas 29% believe that the basis for refund should be calculated from revenues generated by project, and not on the basis of revenues generated at the level of enterprise.

Companies have suggested that FITD obtains the required documentation from state institutions and provides online training and application tutorials.

“The results of this analysis and the recommendations of the companies are an opportunity for their direct contribution in creating the conditions for the second cycle that FITD plans to implement immediately after the current one ends. They will be included in the economic recovery instrument, which is currently being adapted,” FITD said.

To implement the second and the next cycles of public calls on economic recovery, FITD initiates additional funds from the Government, to the Mden 200 million which have already been provided, most of which will be used in the first cycle.

The economic recovery program is part of the third set of government economic measures and is intended to support micro, small and medium enterprises.