FITD issues public call for rapid recovery from COVID-19 impact

Skopje, 29 May 2020 (MIA) – Fund for Innovation and Technological Development (FITD) presented Friday a public call for instrument for technological development for rapid recovery from COVID-19 impact.

Today’s announcement of the public call officially marks the start of the government’s third set of economic measures.

Fund’s director Jovan Despotovski unveiling the details of the public call, said that the measure focuses on development support to domestic companies that have potential for successful operation and is being prepared in cooperation with the World Bank.

The public call is open until June 29, and those interested persons will be able to receive advisory services from the Fund in regard to applying as of Monday.

The deadline for the implementation of the projects is 12 months.

The funds of the public call amount to MKD 200 million. The financial support is structured according to the size of the company: up to MKD 750,000 are intended for micro companies, MKD 1.5 million for small and up to MKD 3 million for medium-sized companies, whereat it cannot exceed 70 percent of the total investment budget.

The rest of 30 percent of the funds will be provided by the companies. The funds can be used for investments in digitalization and IT systems, reorganization of work, promotion of products and services, procurement of equipment, as well as preventive measures for workers.

The companies will be obliged to return the funds as a percentage of gross profit in the first three years after finishing of the investment.

The measure also covers companies that have not registered a loss in the last two years, except for start-ups that exist for up to three years.

Public call foresees providing gross salaries for staff that will be engaged in the project.

According to Despotovski, the planned support is not for liquidity or for the survival of companies, but for their faster recovery.

“The goal of the instrument is to support the healthy tissue of the economy, which we expect to be the driving force of accelerated recovery. I expect companies to show great interest for the public call,” he added.

Despotovski said that only those companies that will submit solid and competitive projects will receive support.

“I want to encourage all companies from other regions, not only from Skopje, to invest in development of projects. I also encourage women-led companies to apply at the public call,” he said.

The projects will be evaluated in the pre-selection phase by domestic experts and the final decision will be reached by the Committee for Approval of Investments composed of five foreign experts.