0_Macedonia.PortalMakedonija.SlajderSociety

FITD issues call for climate change-related projects

Micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as young people who have innovative ideas how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect the environment can apply to the second public call, “02 Challenge 2” – Managing Climate Change, issued by the Fund for Innovation and Technology Development (FITD). 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 6 March 2020 14:45
Back to top button
Close
Close