FITD: Fast adaptation COVID-19 call open to July 3

Skopje, 29 June 2020 (MIA) — The call for applications for fast adaptation to COVID-19 is open till July 3, according to the Fund for Innovation and Technological Development (FITD).

Applicants may submit their proposals until 2 pm on July 3, FITD’s official press release reads.

“The call was issued to provide a swift recovery to micro-, small-, and midsized businesses with potential,” according to the FITD.

“More than 2,000 packages were downloaded, so the deadline was postponed both at the request of local companies and because of the large influx of entries during the previous one, which was causing technical problems,” the FITD states.

The initial budget of the call is Mden 200 million. Up to 750,000 may be given to micro-, Mden 1,5 million to small-, and Mden 3 million to midsize companies, without topping 70 percent of the total investment budget.

The remainder is to be supplied by the businesses themselves.

Funds can also be allocated to digital investments, IT systems, reorganizing ways of working, improving services and products, as well as protective steps for the workers.

The program was developed in collaboration with the World Bank.

The call has established new criteria by motivating businesswomen who own or manage companies to apply. mr/