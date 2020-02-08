0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

FITD: 33 enterprises to receive EUR 2,2 million for technological development

33 enterprises are set to receive a total of EUR 2,2 million via co-funded technological development grants awarded by the Fund for Innovation and Technological Development (FITD).

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 8 February 2020 13:08
