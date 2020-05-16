Fitch and Standard & Poor’s affirm North Macedonia’s credit rating, project downturn and economic recovery

Skopje, 16 May 2020 (MIA) – Major credit rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor’s have affirmed once again the creating rating of the Republic of North Macedonia. Fitch has affirmed North Macedonia’s credit rating at BB+ with negative outlook due to pandemic, while Standard & Poor’s rating for North Macedonia stands at BB- with stable outlook, Finance Ministry said in a press release on Saturday.

Both rating agencies, due to COVID-19 crisis and projections of the global economy slowdown, predict economy contracts in 2020 and recovery, i.e. growth in 2021, with Fitch forecasting economy contracts by 4.2% in 2020 and GDP growth of 5.1% in 2021, while Standard & Poor’s forecasts GDP to contract to 5% in 2020 and growth of 3.8% in 2021.

“Credit rating agencies note measures taken by the government aimed at preserving jobs, supporting the most affected industries as well as soft regulatory measures. As stated in both reports, the measures will contribute to increasing the budget deficit and will affect the increase of government debt which is projected to reach 50%. Along with the economic recovery, it is planned to reduce and stabilize the budget deficit,” Finance Ministry said.

Rating agencies assess the banking sector as stable as well as the domestic currency which has fixed euro. They assess the banking sector as stable as well as the domestic currency which has fixed euro exchange rate.

Credit agencies positively assess the European Union’s decision to open EU accession negotiations with the country, which together with the implementation of reforms can significantly contribute to the development of the economy, Finance Ministry said in a press release.