Firstborn Yet Female feminist festival to be held Aug. 17-23

Skopje, 13 August 2020 (MIA) — Titled ‘Women are a Minority’ and with visuals referencing the myth of Sisyphus, this year’s FIRSTBORN YET FEMALE Festival of Feminist Culture and Action will offer a different interpretation of the term minority.

“We will look at the symbolic burdens that this notion carries, which are submission, subordination, and being insufficient and less worthy,” organizers write.

The feminist festival, which is the only one of its kind in North Macedonia, will be held from Aug. 17 through 23.

It will include art shows, film screenings, music performances, a workshop, a book launch, and a panel discussion.

The events will take place in front of the MKC Youth Cultural Center, the Museum of Contemporary Art, and in a mobile gallery located at the Park of Francophony.

This is the eighth time FIRSTBORN YET FEMALE will be held. The festival program booklet is available here.

The festival was founded in 2011 to re-examine the significance of March 8, International Women’s Day; to highlight the way society views women and other marginalized people; and to advocate for gender equity.

According to organizers, “the feminist movement must be rebellious and should not quiet down” in its perpetual struggle against “existing political, economic, cultural, and other social constraints.”

FIRSTBORN YET FEMALE [Macedonian: ПРВО ПА ЖЕНСКО] is organized by Tiiit! Inc., with the support of sponsors such as FRIDA Young Feminist Fund, the Ministry of Culture, and the City of Skopje. mr/