First Skopje City Festival to be held at Mother Teresa Square

Skopje, 11 September 2020 (MIA) — “The Telephone,” a musical comedy directed by Austrian stage director Uschi Horner, will open the newly founded Skopje City Festival in front of the National Opera and Ballet (Mother Teresa Square) at 7 pm.

The one-day open-air festival will feature a concert by world music band Baklava, celebrating 15 years since it was formed. The band is well known for its acoustic performances of traditional Macedonian folk music.

Macedonian singer Biba Dodeva will promote her new album “Nezaboravni” [“Unforgettable”] and pianist Boban Mirkovski, joined by Big Band, will perform George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and Ljupcho Mirkovski’s pop symphony “Ataraxia” (conducted by the composer himself).

Tickets are Mden 200 and available online. Attendance is limited due to health precautions, organizers say.

Skopje City Festival is organized by Bagi Communications with the support of the City of Skopje. mr/