First sign language coffeehouse opens in Skopje

Skopje, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – О2 MR Coffee Bar is the first coffeehouse in Skopje where customers can order using sign language. It was opened through the government’s operational employment plan and directly impacts the way people with disabilities are perceived in North Macedonia, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska said Thursday during a visit to the coffee shop.

“Coffee bar owners received an EUR 10,000 non-refundable grant through the operational employment plan to open this establishment. This shows that funds distributed through operational measures really improve people’s lives,” Carovska said.

She added that although both owners have hearing loss, by opening a business they have helped promote and invested in economy, despite the coronacrisis, and made use of funds from operational employment measures.

“This shows that they don’t just take state aid without doing anything, but they’re entrepreneurs. Although they are hearing-impaired, they improve our economy. They’ve opened their own business and invite people to visit their establishment,” Carovska noted.

The operational employment plan, she stressed, isn’t just a piece of paper, but proof that we can change our society and help decrease discrimination of people with disabilities.

Additional Deputy Minister for Labor and Social Policy Sanela Skrijelj also visited the coffeehouse on Thursday and expressed hopes to see many more success stories of disabled persons starting businesses throughout the country.

“We tried to make measures and programmes available to all. We really mean it when we say that everyone should have equal access and equal opportunities. Not only did we increase funds for the operational employment and self-employment plan, but the difference between the Mden 700 million allocated for it in 2016, compared to the Mden 1.45 billion in 2020, is enormous,” Shkrielj said.

She underlined that in the past few years, over 220 businesses were launched by disabled persons and that the operational plan includes several measures supporting their employment. Over 300 people with disabilities are set to be hired in 2020, thanks to salary subsidy measures.

All disabled persons, Shkrielj noted, who want to start their own business can receive in the next 12 month through the self-employment programme, advice from successful business mentors who will help them develop their product and place it on the market.

The Additional Deputy Minister added that two professional rehabilitation centers will open in order to promote inclusivity and offer work training to people with disabilities. The one in Strumica is already operational, while the one in Skopje is expected to start working soon.