First non-Chinese citizens with suspected coronavirus die in Wuhan

A citizen from the United States has died from the new coronavirus in Wuhan, China, authorities said on Saturday, the first confirmed foreign victim of the outbreak.

A 60-year-old from the US who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus died on Thursday, a spokesperson for the US embassy in Beijing said.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. Out of the respect for the family’s privacy, we have no further comment,” the spokesperson added.

A Japanese man in his 60s also died in Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

He died early Saturday after being hospitalized with severe pneumonia and was “suspected” to have been infected with the coronavirus, the ministry said. If confirmed, he will be the first Japanese victim of the outbreak.

The number of newly diagnosed infections rose by 3,399 over a 24-hour period in China, and another 86 deaths were reported, health authorities said on Saturday.

The total number of infections stood at 31,774, and the death toll has reached 722, China’s National Health Commission said.

Of the new deaths, 81 were from China’s Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 699.

The virus, which has spread to about two dozen countries since first being identified, has only claimed the lives of two people outside mainland China, a Chinese man in the Philippines and a man in Hong Kong. Both victims had been to Hubei.

In Hong Kong, passengers arriving on flights from China are now being put under a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine at home, marking a major escalation in the semi-autonomous territory’s battle to stop the virus’ spread. Non-citizens will be allowed to be quarantined in hotels.

The Hong Kong government said it will use tracking bracelets, similar to those used in the United States as a condition of bail or parole, that connect to the quarantined person’s smartphone to monitor their movements. Those who breach the quarantine terms could be given a six-month prison sentence and fined up to 3,200 dollars.

Friday saw a surge of entries from the border crossing at Shenzhenbei and the Zhuhai-Macau Bridge as tens of thousands rushed to meet the midnight deadline when the new measures went into effect.

Several other countries have curtailed entries from China due to the outbreak or warned their citizens not to travel to the country.

In Japan, a cruise ship with thousands of people on board remained quarantined at the port of Yokohama for the fourth consecutive day.

Japan’s health ministry said on Saturday that three more people on the Diamond Princess tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people infected on the vessel to 64, including one in critical condition. Those infected have been taken off the ship and hospitalized.

The ministry said those aboard the ship, which is carrying about 3,700 international passengers and crew members, may not be able to disembark until February 19 at the earliest, Kyodo News reported.

Meanwhile, Taiwan on Saturday started to conduct screenings on more than 1,700 passengers and crew on a cruise ship that had returned from Japan.

Taiwan announced on Thursday that it was prohibiting the docking of all international cruise ships, effective immediately. It made an exception for the SuperStar Aquarius to bring home the 1,709 Taiwanese nationals on board.

The coronavirus broke out at a seafood market in Wuhan that reportedly sold exotic animals for consumption – similar to the outbreak of SARS.

SARS, a respiratory disease that infected 8,000 people and killed 800 globally between 2002 and 2003, and also began in China. It was linked to the consumption of civet cats, another exotic meat. The coronavirus belongs to the same family of viruses.