First look at EU’s revised methodology of negotiations before its release

Brussels, 4 February 2020 (MIA) – MIA has seen the draft-report of the European Commission, set to be adopted and announced Wednesday, that offers the member states and the European Parliament a revised methodology of the negotiations with hopefuls to join the European Union.

The process isn’t changed, the European Commission insists, it has been only revised in a bid to make it more dynamic and efficient. The process hasn’t been revised since 2003.

The document, set to be unveiled in Brussels tomorrow at noon, includes four pillars, namely credibility, political steer, dynamic and predictability, i.e. conditionality.

Credibility:

Apart from the commitment of candidate countries to reform implementation, credibility should be also based on the EU delivering on its commitment to a merit-based process.

“When partner countries meets the objective criteria and the established objective conditions, the Member States shall agree to move forward to the next stage of the process. All parties must abstain from misusing outstanding issues in the EU accession process. In the same vain, Member States and institutions must speak with one voice in the region, sending clear signals of support and encouragement, and speaking clearly and honestly on shortcomings when they occur,” reads the document.

Credibility, which was significantly undermined in the October EU Summit by France blocking the opening of negotiations with North Macedonia, must be reinforced through ‘an even stronger focus on the fundamental reforms’, namely rule of law and the judiciary. The European Commission insist that negotiations on the fundamentals should be opened first and closed last. Progress on these will determine the overall pace of negotiations,” it says. In addition to rule of law, fundamental reforms also includes the functioning of democratic institutions and public administration, as well as economic reform.

Stronger political steer:

This has been one of France’s key demands since the country deems the negotiating process too technical and bureaucratic and wants the members to play a bigger part.

“It is time to put the political nature of the process front and centre and ensure stronger steering and high-level engagement from the Member States. This should include creating new opportunities for high level political and policy dialogue with the countries, through regular EU-Western Balkans summits and intensified ministerial contracts, especially in areas where alignment is progressing well and key criteria are being met. Such increased engagement could lead to the countries participating as observers in key European Union meetings on matters of substantial importance to them,” it says.

This idea was recently promoted by the Croatian presidency, proposing that Western Balkans governments should participate in EU ministerial meetings to discuss the environment.

More dynamic process:

This pillar proposes changes to the structure of the negotiating process by organizing the chapters in thematic clusters. They will be divided into topics, such as good governance, competitiveness, internal market, etc.

“Clustering chapters will allow a stronger focus on core sectors in the political dialogue and provide an improved framing for higher level political engagement. It will allow the most important and urgent reforms per sector to be identified,” reads the draft-report.

Negotiations on each cluster, it adds, will be opened as a whole after fulfilling the opening benchmarks.

The screening process will be carried out per cluster. As a result, priorities for accelerated integration and key reforms will be agreed between the EU and the candidate country.

“When these priorities have been sufficiently addressed, the cluster (covering all associated chapters) is opened without further conditions and closing benchmarks are set for each chapter. Where important reforms will already have been implemented before opening, the timeframe between opening the cluster and closing individual chapters should be limited, preferably within a year fully dependent on the progress of the reforms, with the focus on remaining measures needed to ensure full alignment,” says the European Commission.

Serbia and Montenegro, if they want to, can start applying this mechanism. However, the existing negotiating framework will be respected.

The draft-report, however, doesn’t clarify whether a cluster should be closed before a new one is opened.

Six clusters:

Fundamentals (judiciary and fundamental rights, justice, freedom and security, economic criteria, democratic institutions, public administration, public procurement, statistics and financial control.) Internal market Competitiveness and inclusive growth Green agenda and sustainable connectivity Resources, agriculture and cohesion External relations

Predictability:

The fourth pillar of the revised methodology offer clarity on what the Union expects of candidate countries and what the positive and negative consequences are of progress and lack thereof.

“A stronger political steer and refocused IGCs will increase predictability, with clearer planning for the year ahead. The political actors in the countries will thus have a clearer indication of what must be done to move ahead. This will include an indication of what clusters/chapters could be potentially opened or closed and, where relevant, which conditions would still need to be met for this to happen. The core element of the merit-based accession process is its conditionality. However, in order to achieve that, conditions must be clear from the onset. It is important that candidate countries know the benchmarks against which their performance will be measured and that Member States share clear understanding of what exactly is requested from the candidates.”

“The Commission will better define the conditions set for candidates to progress. The conditions must be objective, precise, detailed, strict and verifiable,” states the document.

If a country progresses well, it should lead to closer integration with the EU, better access to the EU market and EU policies, increased funding and investments, according to the Commission.

In case of a country failing to make progress, “more decisive measures proportionally sanctioning any serious or prolonged stagnation or even backsliding” will be introduced.

“In serious cases, the Commission can make proposals at any time or at the duly motivated request of a Member State in order to ensure a quick response to the situation through simplified procedures,” says the document.

Member states could decide that negotiations can be put on hold in certain areas or, in most serious cases, suspended. EU funding, apart for financing for the civil society, will be suspended and access to EU programmes will be limited.