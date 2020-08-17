First hearing in bankruptcy proceedings against Eurostandard Bank scheduled for Oct. 8

Skopje, 17 August 2020 (MIA) – The bankruptcy proceedings against Eurostandard Bank AD Skopje has been opened and will be conducted by bankruptcy trustee Dushko Todevski.

The first hearing for examination and determination of the reported claims is scheduled for October 8, 2020, Basic Civil Court Skopje said on Monday.

“The court adopted the proposal for opening a bankruptcy proceedings against the debtor Eurostandard Bank AD Skopje and appointed Dushko Todevski from Skopje as bankruptcy trustee. Court schedules a hearing for examination and determination of the reported claims and report of assembly of creditors on October 8, 2020 at 1 pm,” Basic Civil Court said in a press release.

On August 12, North Macedonia’s central bank has revoked the founding and operating license of Eurostandard Bank AD Skopje due to non-compliance with the minimum requirements for operating a bank and announced to submit to court a proposal for opening bankruptcy proceedings against the bank.