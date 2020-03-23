First French doctor dies following coronavirus infection

Paris, 23 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The first doctor has died in France after being infected with the novel coronavirus, the French health minister said on Sunday, as the numbers of infections in the country increased further.

Olivier Veran told radio station RTL that, to his knowledge, this was the first time a French medic had died amid the current health crisis.

Regional television station France 3 Hauts-de-France said the dead man was around 60 years old and had been an emergency doctor in the town of Compiegne, 80 kilometres north of Paris.

The town is in the department of Oise, which is one of the worst-hit in France by the outbreak.

Throughout the country, 16,018 are infected with the coronavirus, and 674 people have died, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

France reported 14,459 infections and 562 deaths the day before, the ministry noted.