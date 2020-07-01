First flight lands at Ohrid airport after three-month shutdown

Ohrid, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – A Chair Airlines flight from Zurich arrived Wednesday at the St. Paul the Apostle airport in Ohrid, after it was closed for almost four months, officially launching the summer tourist season on the shores of Lake Ohrid.

A Wizz Air flight is also set to land in Ohrid from Milan later on Wednesday.

Both the Skopje and Ohird airports were closed for commercial flights starting March 15, in line with restrictive measures that aimed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This caused tourists to cancel hotel and apartment stays they had previously booked in Ohrid and Struga.

However, the reopening of the Ohrid airport gives hope to tourists workers that foreign visitors will again spend their summer holidays on the shores of Lake Ohird. Moreover, foreign tour operators have said that some of their clients have not cancelled their Ohrid vacations, but simply postponed them.

Besides resuming regular flights, in the course of the week, tourists will arrive in Ohird from Poland and the Netherlands via charter flights.