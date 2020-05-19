First COVID-19 battle won but fight not over, says Filipche

Skopje, 19 May 2020 (MIA) – The outbreak is under absolute control. The number of active cases is stable. Many of the confirmed COVID-19 cases come from already identified clusters, and a portion of the patients were infected when attending private gatherings, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Tuesday, referring to the conclusions by the Commission for Infectious Diseases, which analyzed the increased number of new cases over the past few days.

Minister Filipche said the largest threat for the virus transfer are private gatherings, groupings and celebrations, and urged citizens to refrain from such activities.

The Commission has concluded that the increased number of daily cases results from the relaxation of the measures and increased movement by citizens, which is similar to other countries across the globe and not something that is unexpected.

“We have won the first battle but the fight is not over. We successfully softened the first impact, we stabilized the situation in the country and the capacities of health institution were not overwhelmed. All of this resulted from the measures focusing on the people’s health and the outbreak can be kept under control as long as we strictly abide by the measures and recommendations. The restrictions are relaxed everywhere, life gradually returns to normal and the economy is picking up. But we can keep this going only if we observe the measures while institutions carry out controls,” said Filipche.

He noted that certain economic operators and business entities have gradually reopened by using the proper protocols and the process will continue until life and economy go back to normal.

“However, the virus is here and no one is immune to it. The coronavirus will not disappear, it will be here until we acquire immunity. This means that we all have to get used to respecting the personal protection measures and live with the virus. We must go about our daily tasks while taking care of our health but also the health of others. All stakeholders are part of this battle, without exceptions,” said Filipche.