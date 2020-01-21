First case of deadly new virus confirmed in US, health officials say

The first case of a deadly new strain of coronavirus sweeping China has been confirmed in the United States, health officials said on Tuesday.

A man who recently returned to Seattle in the state of Washington from a trip to Wuhan, China is the first person in the US to be diagnosed with the new strain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The US citizen was not showing symptoms when he arrived in the country last Wednesday, which was before health officials began screening passengers from central China at several US airports, the CDC said.

The man is in good condition in hospital and poses little risk of infecting others, officials said.

This week, the CDC will add entry health screening at two more US airports. Three airports already have the measures in place.

The US is the latest country to report seeing the new coronavirus, which authorities believe might have spread to 14 Chinese provinces, as well as to Taiwan, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Australia.