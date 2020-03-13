0_Web_Top storiesLocal NewsNational Correspondents

Fire rages in area near Debar

A fire is raging in the vicinity of the Tatar Elevci village, located near Debar. 

Photo of Вера Тодоровска, Тирана Вера Тодоровска, Тирана 13 March 2020 19:53
