Fire rages in area near Debar

Поврзани вести
President to decide on Army participation in handling crisis situation, says gov’t
13 March 2020 20:48
Gov’t launches disinfection of state institutions
13 March 2020 19:00
Gov’t: All measures violations punished in line with Criminal Code
13 March 2020 17:33
Manchevski: Most issued documents available online to avoid long lines
13 March 2020 16:22
Postponing election for month or two not the end of the world, says Pendarovski
13 March 2020 15:39
VMRO-DPMNE: Gov’t should declare state of emergency over coronavirus
13 March 2020 15:22
Провери го и оваClose
-
-
Five killed in apartment building fire in Strasbourg27 February 2020 12:02
-
Three in four Australians affected by bush fires, survey finds18 February 2020 8:55