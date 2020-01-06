Fire in Polish hospice kills four people

Warsaw, 6 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Four peole were killed and 22 injured in a fire in a hospice in Poland.

The fire broke out in the home in Chojnice in Pomerania, western Poland, around 3 am (0200 GMT), a spokesman for the fire brigade said on Monday, according to the news agency PAP.

The fire has now been extinguished. Among the 22 injured, who were taken to hospital, is a policeman who suffered smoke poisoning during the rescue operation.

According to initial findings the fire had broken out in one of the hospice’s rooms and was caused by a patient’s cigarette, a police spokesman told TV broadcaster TVN24.