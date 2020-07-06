FinMin: Over EUR 14 mln paid through domestic payment cards

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – Over EUR 14 million has been paid to the citizens by receiving the domestic payment card to buy local products. All cards have been printed and handed out to a total of 152,142 citizens, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska says Monday.

“It is a project that is wide-ranging, cards are being handed out at a fast rate to allow the citizens to pay for domestic products,” Angelovska says in a video address live streamed on her Facebook account.

All payment cards should be issued by the banks by July 18. They are valid until August 15.

Cards are being issued to jobless people, low-income workers and young people amongst others.

“The measure is an extensive one. Over 150,000 people already have them and can use them to buy Macedonian products and services. We’ve also issued a guideline to explain what is considered domestic products and services,” said Angelovska.

The measure is part of the third stimulus package, envisaged to cover more than 320,000 citizens. EUR 28 million has been singled out for the measure.