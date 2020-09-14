FinMin Besimi: World Bank extends strong support in handling of pandemic

Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Finance Fatmir Besimi on Monday attended a meeting with the President of the World Bank Group and the Dutch Constituency, where North Macedonia is a member state.

In addition to Malpass, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Anna Bjerde, IFC’s Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Georgina Baker, and World Bank Group Executive Director, Koen Davidse, were also in attendance, the Finance Ministry said.

World Bank support to the thirteen member states in the Dutch Constituency, as well as the handling of the health and the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were discussed at the meeting. The states’ Governors underlined the importance of the financial assistance extended by the World Bank recently as an emergency response to the challenges caused by the crisis.

Minister Besimi referred to the three sets of measures adopted so far by the government as an emergency response to mitigate the pandemic effects, also mentioning the new, fourth set of measures aimed at recovering the Macedonian economy.

Following the country’s membership in NATO and the much-awaited opening of negotiations with the EU, as well as the coming period of political stability, the government of North Macedonia will be focused on attaining a sustainable, inclusive growth by deepening the structural reforms to the end of strengthening the competitiveness of the Macedonian economy, said the press release.

Furthermore, WB Group President Malpass and Vice Presidents Bjerde and Baker, asserted the support this international financial institution will extend to the region, including North Macedonia, in a form of loans and knowledge transfer and strengthening the capacities of the national institutions. The need for coordinated approach and partnership with the other financial institutions, such as IMF, IFC, MIGA and EU financial institutions, was also pointed out.

They emphasized that the focus in the coming period will be placed on strengthening the human capital development, digitalization and increased support to the private sector via easier access to financing.

Minister Besimi thanked the World Bank Group for the support its provides, implemented through the 2019-2023 Country Partnership Framework, which includes implementation of projects expected to have positive effect on the economic growth, said the press release.