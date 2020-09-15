FinMin Besimi meets German Ambassador Holstein, discuss enhancement of economic cooperation

Skopje, 15 September 2020 (MIA) – Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi met Tuesday with German Ambassador Anke Holstein, discussing possibilities for further enhancement of economic cooperation and networking of local companies with German partners.

Minister Besimi emphasized the Government’s priorities aimed towards achieving accelerated and sustainable economic growth through strengthening of the economy’s competitiveness, investments in research, innovations and human capital. Ambassador Holstein reaffirmed that German support would follow the Government’s priorities, the Finance Ministry said in a press release.

Besimi and Holstein also tackled the bilateral financial cooperation through the KfW bank and the technical cooperation through the German International Cooperation Agency-GIZ.

Interlocutors agreed that the concept of dual education currently implemented in North Macedonia, supported by Germany, is a model that produces results and is a good foundation for young people to remain in the country.

In addition, Besimi thanked Germany for its continued support in the NATO membership process and the EU accession efforts, reads the press release.