FinMin Angelovska signs OECD Multilateral Convention against tax evasion

Finance Minister Nina Angelovska signed Wednesday the Multilateral Convention to implement tax treaty related measures to prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) during a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 29 January 2020 12:17
