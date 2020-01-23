Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

FinMin Angelovska signs cooperation memo with Netherlands

Finance Minister Nina Angelovska signed Thursday a Memorandum of cooperation (2020-2022) with the Dutch Ministry of Finance. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 23 January 2020 11:25
