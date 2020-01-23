FinMin Angelovska signs cooperation memo with Netherlands

Поврзани вести
Angelovska: New customs laboratory equipment to help protect citizens, environment
22 January 2020 14:19
Average salary in November up five percent: statistics
22 January 2020 13:39
Spasovski: Gov’t increases minimum wage by 60 pct over two and a half years
21 January 2020 18:11
Mineral law changes to solve problems of people living near extraction concessions
21 January 2020 13:59
Online shopping on the rise, 968 e-commerce websites active
21 January 2020 11:23
Diesel prices drop, gasoline unchanged
20 January 2020 12:36
Провери го и оваClose
-
Finance Ministry, World Bank sign EUR 70 million infrastructure agreement29 December 2019 12:33
-
Packages worth up to EUR 90 to be granted relief from customs duties, starting Jan. 128 December 2019 12:25
-
Angelovska: Institutional, municipal debts decrease by 1,7 billion denars22 November 2019 12:39