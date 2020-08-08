FinMin Angelovska: Scan fiscal receipts, get VAT refund, fight grey economy

Skopje, 8 August 2020 (MIA) – The MyVAT app has over 315,000 users. By scanning fiscal receipts you secure the right to get a VAT refund, win one of the daily or monthly prizes and fight against grey economy, outgoing Finance Minister Nina Angelovska posted Saturday on Facebook.

“MyVAT project rules have been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 20 people have a chance to win Men 1,000 though daily prize draws, while each month 15 Mden 20,000 prizes are awarded. VAT refund for domestic products in now 20% and 10% for the rest. This presents an additional incentive to buy domestic products and help companies, as well as the economy, and added motive to ask for receipts and strengthen tax morals. Everyone can make a difference. This is a crucial time to intensify the fight against the informal sector which harms our economy and society,” read Angelovska’s post.