FinMin Angelovska: Salary support scheme has saved 140,000 jobs

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – 140,000 workers have retained their jobs thanks to the salary support scheme, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Thursday.

“This measure aims to protect jobs and help companies pay salaries. EUR 100 million were allocated in the budget for the implementation of the scheme designed as part of the government’s second set of economic measures. The current, third set, of measures aims to restart the economy,” Angelovska told Kanal 5 TV station, adding that all measures were adopted in line with latest crisis developments.

The government decided at its Wednesday session to extend for another month the salary support scheme valid for April and May.

Angelovska, the Finance Ministry said in a press release Friday, noted that as part of the scheme, about 20,000 companies received approximately EUR 30 million in April, while nearly 17,000 companies were allocated in May EUR 21 million.

“We won’t recover overnight, so the business community must adapt to new circumstances as soon as possible. New business models will be adopted, companies will have to make reshuffles. The third set of economic measures aims to help them adapt and implement new technologies,” Angelovska said.

“The government,” she added, “adopted earlier this week at the request of the Economy Ministry a measure which singles out EUR 20 million in direct financial support to strengthen businesses’ competitiveness and encourage investments.”