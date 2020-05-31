FinMin Angelovska: Realization of budget revenue at Mden 12.7 billion, tax revenue at Mden 6.5 billion

Skopje, 31 May 2020 (MIA) – Tax revenue in May notes a smaller decrease than expected, which shows that we’ve selected the best economic coronavirus scenario and have allocated enough funds to deal with an eventual economic shock or implementation of additional measures, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska told a press conference Sunday.

She underlined that as of the end of May, budget revenue stands at Mden 12.7 billion, a 24% decrease compared to the same period in 2019, while tax revenue stands at Mden 6.5 billion, a 28% decrease. Meanwhile, contributions have remained at the same level as last year and equal Mden 5 billion.

“Having in mind that tax revenue in April 2020 was 31% less than in April 2019, today’s figures show an improvement. The Finance Ministry’s primary scenario estimated a 31% decrease in state revenue realization, which in reality has only come to 28%. This shows that projections were correct,” Angelovska said.

She added that EUR 500 million have been secured for the implementation of the three sets of economic measures. EUR 200 million have been allocated from the Budget.

Contributions revenue, Angelovska noted, is 7.1% higher than in 2019, which shows that the employment rate and salaries increased at the beginning of the year.

Expenditures, meanwhile, have increased by 7.9%, with realization of capital expenditures noting a slight rise of 1.6% compared to the same period in 2019.

“Regarding the rebalance, total realized revenue amounts to 37.3%, while expenditures to 38% of estimates. The deficit, as of May stands at Mden 18.9 billion or 2.8% of the GDP. One key fact remains the unpredictability of the global pandemic, which has caused recessions even in the most developed economies. When the chain of supply is broken and economic activity is decreased, the country has the responsibility to assist citizens and the economy and keep the budget stable,” Angelovska said.

She added that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictive measures had to be implemented to protect public health and stop the virus from spreading and causing insurmountable material and economic damage. Thus, it was expected that economic activities will halt and revenue will decrease.

“In May 2020, realized expenditures were Mden 1.9 billion or 11% higher compared to May 2019. This is due to the fact that more subsidies were granted, in line with economic measures to help the private sector deal with the coronacrisis. The deficit and debts will be financed via the EUR 700 million Eurobond, EUR 176 million loan from the International Monetary Fund, the EUR 140 million loan from the World Bank, etc,” the Minister said.

This, she underlined, is the optimal portfolio, the best combination of maturity terms and interest rates.

“The Eurobond was issued at the right time, as evidenced by the fact that demand is five times higher than supply, highest in South East Europe since the onset of the crisis. Its interest rate is 3.675%, which is the second lowest interest rate of the seven Eurobonds issued in North Macedonia to date. Additionally, it was issued during a crisis, which means that the interest rate would have been even lower in regular circumstances,” Angelovska said.