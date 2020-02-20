0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

FinMin Angelovska: Public debt stable in past three years

The public debt has been stable in the past three years, compared to 2008-2016, when it saw a rapid increase of 23%, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Thursday at the presentation of a new platform for transparency of public debt data. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 20 February 2020 14:43
