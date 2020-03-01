0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

FinMin Angelovska: Growth must be driven by private sector

On average, 119.500 employees had a pay rise of Mden 3.500 in January, as a result of a wage subsidies measure for which the 2020 budget has allocated Mden 2.4 billion, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said in an interview with bankarstvo.mk.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 1 March 2020 13:14

