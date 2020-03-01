FinMin Angelovska: Growth must be driven by private sector

Поврзани вести
Osmani: Country prepared for possible refugee surge, in coordination with Frontex and EU
1 March 2020 14:07
PM Spasovski sends Forgiveness Day message
1 March 2020 12:01
Nuredini: EU still working on Green Deal for Western Balkans
29 February 2020 16:44
Rare Disease Day 2020: Budget more than doubled, six new drugs added for patients
29 February 2020 14:34
Two test negative for coronavirus, test results pending for one
29 February 2020 13:51
Gov’t warns against price gouging in pharmacies amid coronavirus concerns
29 February 2020 12:27
Провери го и оваClose
-
MIA FLASH1 March 2020 15:04
-
HC Vardar vs Montpellier1 March 2020 14:47
-
Pinturault bags men’s alpine combined title; Brignone has women’s globe1 March 2020 14:31