FinMin Angelovska: Global crisis prompts new perspective on digitalization

Skopje, 28 April 2020 (MIA) – Digitalization gets a new perspective at a time of pandemic and global health and economic crisis, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said.

Angelovska participated at a panel of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) as part of the E-Commerce Week, which was held online due to the coronavirus.

“At the same time with the restrictive measures for the protection of our people’s health, we’re taking measures to facilitate work and new ways of work – e-invoices, electronic documents, etc.,” she noted.

Angelovska, who is one of the seven women ambassadors for e-trade in the world, pointed out there was no doubt that now is the time for digital economy and e-commerce to show their potential.

According to Angelovska, habits will be changing, the use of payment cards and e-banking will increase, and talks are underway to promote fintech, stimulate cashless payments, etc.

“It’s clear that the world will no longer be the same after this – once life begins to go back to normal. If we used to say the world is changing faster than ever due to technology, the crisis will now even further increase such fast pace of change,” the Finance Minister said.

She underlined it was up to governments, entrepreneurs, women across the entire world – whether the world would become a better and smarter place after the corona crisis, adding that companies would also change their ways, processes, business models, reconstructing supply chains.

“The recovery phase will begin soon – I’d like to pass on a message that the role of women and transformation entrepreneurship during the recovery phase will be greater than ever,” Angelovska said.

Finance Minister Angelovska participated in the panel “Empowering women digital entrepreneurs for resilient economies.” Participants included UNCTAD Deputy Secretary-General Isabelle Durant, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of The Netherlands to the UN Monique Van Daalen, e-commerce ambassador, founder and CEO of Quickcash Patricia Zoundi Yao, PayDunya co-founder Youma Dieng Fall, and Marija Ristovska of the Macedonian E-Commerce Association.

Participants in the panel underlined that digitalization creates new possibilities for women in developing countries. However, this potential hasn’t yet been fully unlocked for reasons of gender bias, lack of advocacy, unequal internet access, limited digital skills, etc.

E-Trade for Women is an UNCTAD-led initiative undertaken with the support of the Netherlands. The goal is to inspire, empower and give voice to female digital entrepreneurs in developing countries to become a force for inclusive wealth creation and development.

The UNCTAD forum focuses on challenges and opportunities in terms of digital economy in a post COVID-19 world.