FinMin Angelovska gives update on financial support of Mden 14,500 to companies per employee

Skopje, 29 April 2020 (MIA) – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska announced Wednesday news on the Government’s financial support of Mden 14,500 pay per employee in April and May, 2020.

Speaking at a press conference, Angelovska said update has been made to include increased coverage of companies, facilitate some of the criteria and increase flexibility.

She pointed out this was an improvement to the second package of government financial support to companies, which consists of EUR 100 million and should be launched in few days to cover 250,000 employees. Improvements have been made in coordination with the World Bank, which is to finance a part of this measure with an EUR 50 million loan, as well as in coordination with the Public Revenue Office.

Angelovska noted the measure incorporated all proposals, criticisms, suggestions and requests as regards economy in the recent period.

“Right before implementing the measure and the possibility for companies to apply, we must say we had a constructive dialogue, flexibility, we demonstrate that at this stage every government should be agile, listen to suggestions and criticism, and, of course, implement and accept them as possible,” Angelovska said.

She noted the measure would make it easier for companies to retain employees. At the same time, it benefits those most affected by COVID-19, i.e. hospitality, tourism and transport by providing additional support. Thus, they would now be able to increase their employees’ pay.

The measure provides employers a monthly support of Mden 14,500 per employee, whereas employees get assurance they will retain their jobs even after the crisis, the Finance Minister pointed out.

Every company may apply for the measure that doesn’t see a drop in revenue of at least 30 percent in April and May compared to the monthly average in 2019, won’t be paying dividends, bonuses, annual awards, business success awards for the duration of the measure, and whose average of the highest net salaries of 10 percent of the employees won’t exceed Mden 120,000 per employee.

Head of the Public Revenue Office Sanja Lukarevska said employers interested in using the measure need to submit an application starting next month through the e-Tax system no later than May 7 for April salaries, i.e. no later than June 7 for May salaries. The Public Revenue Office would approve the application within 3 days.

Lukarevska added that the Public Revenue Office has upgraded its system to enable companies to apply in a fast and simple way.

Marco Mantovanelli, Country Manager for North Macedonia and for Kosovo in the Europe and Central Asia Region of the World Bank, underlined that most of their recommendations were incorporated into the general frame adopted by the Government and several were part of the decree presented Wednesday on the measure.

“To support our recommendations during implementation, we have offered mobilization of unallocated funds from our portfolio of already approved projects to finance the Government subsidy measure for few months, provided they are used to target the support of micro, small and medium companies deemed viable through some viability test that are easily applicable. We do so this targeting because we think that these companies are going to be the core of the economic recovery of the country,” he said.

“The decree also recognizes that certain flexibility needs to be left on the decision about optimal level of employment once the situation normalizes. It also provisions that those companies making profit at the end of the year will have the option of reinvesting the money into their business to upgrade their operation rather than returning it to the state budget. In addition, viable firms in hard hit sectors such as tourism, hospitality could benefit from additional support that would come in the form of financing for the needs to cover their social contributions for the employees they would keep. We think that these are measures could help viable private sector firms bridge the crisis and they should be at the same time allowed to maintain a satisfactory level of employment,” Mantovanelli noted.