FinMin Angelovska: Financial support of Mden 14,500 to help retain employees amid coronacrisis

Skopje, 12 April 2020 (MIA) – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska gave details on the measure for financial support of Mden 14,500 per employee, noting it would help companies affected by the coronacrisis to provide pay to their employees.

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday, Angelovska pointed out there were companies trying to deal with the crisis, which are still operating but see a drop in revenue of 30-40-50 percent. Therefore, she added, the support is aimed at helping these companies to retain their employees despite reduction in workload due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to her, this measure is an assurance for workers that they will keep their jobs even after the crisis.

“Indeed, employees might be getting less pay than usual, depending on their jobs, depending on the employer’s capacity, but then, they have less expenses. Most of the workers are at home – they don’t go to work or they work part-time, those who have loans won’t have to pay for them this period, and when the crisis is over, they will be able to return to their jobs,” Angelovska said.

She added that applying for the financial support is easy and straightforward, and it doesn’t require consultants or extensive procedures.

“In addition, talks are underway with the World Bank to support this measure, i.e. provide funds for half of the projected amount through a WB loan. This would also mean technical support from the WB in implementing the measure,” Angelovska noted, adding that the Ministry will notify the public once concrete information are available.

The Finance Minister pointed out that all information on the measure are available at the Government’s call center, as well as the Ministry of Finance and the Public Revenue Office.