0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyVideo statement

FinMin Angelovska: Budget is in good shape

The budget is in good shape and finances remain stable, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said at Saturday’s press conference. She appealed to political parties to act responsibly and to put the interests of citizens ahead of political point-scoring.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 18 January 2020 16:13
Back to top button
Close
Close