Finland closes schools and declares state of emergency over virus

Finland declared a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus pandemic, including closing schools and banning visits to nursing homes and institutions, the government said on Monday.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the 19-point programme to be formally approved on Tuesday will also allow immediate closure of the borders if necessary, with exceptions for Finnish residents returning to the country and for goods and medicine.

Finnish residents were urged to immediately return to the country.

The school and university closures – until April 13, initially – would take effect on Wednesday, and where possible they would adopt distance education. Exceptions were to be made for children in grades 1-3 whose parents have critical societal functions.

Kindergartens would be open, but Marin said when possible, children should be at home.

Public gatherings would be limited to at most 10 people. Cultural institutions including libraries, museums and theatres, sports and youth centres would also be closed.

Public sector employers were urged to advise employees to work from home when possible, while people over 70 were recommended to avoid contact with others.

Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson said the moves aimed “to protect groups at risk, the elderly,” adding they would initially run for four weeks.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) reported 272 diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus, but estimated that many, many more people were infected.

Finnish Finance Minister Katri Kulmuni said the government was preparing an extra budget worth 27 billion euros (30 billion dollars).

In Sweden, the Public Health Agency said it did not consider it was yet time to close schools in the country although there was a rise in the dissemination of the virus.

Anders Tegnell, an epidemiologist with the agency, said employees in the Stockholm area should work from home, if possible.

He underlined the need for everyone to stay at home if they present even mild symptoms, and avoid visiting elderly relatives.

“We have to shield people over 70,” Tegnell said.

Earlier, Norway and Sweden presented aid packages to assist firms and employees hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Sweden, new short-term lay-off rules would cut companies’ costs by one half, and provide 90-per-cent pay to those who are laid off. The state would also cover all sick-pay costs for April and May, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said.

Firms would also be allowed to defer social security payments and wage taxes.

The package could cost up to 300 billion kronor (31 billion dollars), depending on how many companies utilize it, Andersson told reporters.

“The aim is to save Swedish jobs and Swedish firms,” she said.

The minority Swedish government negotiated the deal with its parliamentary partners and has secured support from the opposition, Andersson added.

In Oslo, the centre-right minority government and opposition announced a package worth an estimated 100 billion kroner (9.8 billion dollars).

Employees who are laid off would be paid full salary for 20 days, while self-employed workers who lose their income would be eligible for state assistance after 17 days. They would get about 80-per-cent of their average income for the past three years.

Firms would also be able to defer tax payments.

“Our efforts will help Norwegian companies that are already in a really difficult situation,” said opposition Centre Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, according to news agency NTB.