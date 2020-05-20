Financial support of EUR 12 million planned for 100,000 young people

Skopje, 20 May 2020 (MIA) – Financial support of EUR 12 million is planned for 100,000 young people as part of the government’s third set of economic measures, aimed at assisting citizens and the economy during the coronacrisis, Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi told a news conference Wednesday.

Three types of vouchers are set to be allocated to high school and university students, as well as young people under the age of 29 in June or July at the latest, to promote higher student standards and digital skills development.

First, students from low income families will receive MKD 6,000 (EUR 100) to cover university fees as well as accommodation in dormitories.

Second, home payment cards worth MKD 3,000 (EUR 50) will be given to students to buy Macedonian products or pay for services from businesses that are most affected by the coronacrisis.

Third, vouchers worth MKD 30,000 (EUR 500) will be given to young people under the age of 29, to co-finance participation in IT and digital skills trainings.

“The Ministry of Education is in charge of coordination and implementation of these measures, together with the government, the Youth and Sport Agency, etc. Competent institutions have started drafting an operation plan for successful implementation of the government’s conclusions. Young people are set to receive financial support in June or by the end of July, at the latest,” Ademi said.