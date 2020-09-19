Financial support for technological development of 87 businesses

Skopje, 19 September 2020 (MIA) – Eighty-seven businesses will receive financial support for technological development as part of the Government’s third set of measures to overcome the COVID-19 effects.

The budget for realization of this measure is about EUR 3 million, of which EUR 1,7 million provided by the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development (FITD), while the remaining EUR 1,3 million are funds provided by the businesses.

Most of the companies (60%) are small enterprises, 33 percent are micro and 7 percent are medium enterprises.

FITD director Jovan Despotovski told Saturday’s press conference that the public call had 166 applications, of which 123 entered the final stage.

The companies to be supported are private health institutions, trading companies, businesses from the field of mechanical engineering etc.

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi expressed hope that the measure would stimulate the the innovation and creativity among businesses.

“We expect them to react swiftly, adapt to the new circumstances and return to the path of success as soon as possible,” said Bytyqi and added that about 1,300 jobs would be supported by the measure.