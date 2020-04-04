Financial regulators strengthen cooperation in monitoring financial system

Skopje, 4 April 2020 (MIA) – Financial regulators have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in monitoring the financial system. During the coronavirus crisis, every financial regulator within its competencies will exert maximum commitment to coordinate financial stability.

According to the National Bank, the memorandum of understanding was signed by the Governor of the National Bank, Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska, the President of the Securities and Exchange Commission Nora Aliti, the President of the Council of Experts of the Insurance Supervision Agency, Krste Shajnoski, the President of the Agency for Supervision of Fully Funded Pension Insurance Maksud Ali and the Director of the Deposit Insurance Fund Borce Hadziev. They signed a new memorandum of inter-institutional cooperation to maintain financial stability, developed over the past few months, in line with the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

“The memorandum is signed in order to identify systemic risks in a timely and efficient manner through greater mutual coordination of regulators and to take coordinated actions to prevent and reduce their impact on the financial system. The memorandum also includes activities as further strengthening of financial system resilience to shocks and competent institutions to show preparedness in managing challenges for the system,” National Bank said in a press release.

Moreover, in line with the provisions of the memorandum, the role and composition of the Financial Stability Committee is being expanded, following the example of the European Systemic Risk Board.

“From now on, all regulators of financial system participate in the work of the Financial Stability Committee and its national coordinator is the Governor of the National Bank, Anita Angelovska-Bezoska. The Committee will also include operational bodies – subcommittee on systemic risks monitoring and proposing macroprudential measures and subcommittee on preparation for financial crisis management,” press release reads.

In the forthcoming period, efforts will be made to strengthen the macroprudential framework, which will be used to improve the regulations, in line with the recommendations from the IMF and World Bank Financial Sector Assessment Program, implemented in 2017 and 2018.