Financial markets under pressure as coronavirus spreads

Worries about the economic consequences of the new coronavirus epidemic hit financial markets on Monday, with uncertainty among investors noticeably on the rise.

The nervousness on the markets was being fuelled by the increasing spread of the so-called Wuhan virus, with fast-rising infection numbers in South Korea and Italy of particular concern.

US markets followed peers around the world, dropping sharply on the open.

The S&P 500 was down about 2.8 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial average lost nearly 900 points or just more than 3 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq faced similar declines, while bonds— considered a safer investment—rallied.

In Germany, Frankfurt’s main DAX index dropped by 3.31 percent, while the eurozone’s blue-chip Eurostoxx 50 fell by 3.27 percent.

In Italy, which is facing Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, the main FTSE MIB index on the Milan stock exchange was down by around 6 percent in afternoon trading.

“The economic consequences of the corona epidemic will be substantial,” DZ Bank analyst Michael Bissinger said.

“Investors are for now pulling the emergency brake,” market observer Andreas Lipkow of the Comdirect Bank added.

In Italy, the outbreak was affecting the two highly industrialized northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto, and their slowdown could further depress a stagnant national economy.

In Germany, the shares of sectors sensitive to the economic cycle were under particular pressure.

The airline Lufthansa took a hit of more than 7 percent, while the shares of Deutsche Bank and the automotive supplier Continental fell by more than 5 percent.

Investors were also pulling back from the European luxury industry, with the shares of LVMH falling by 4.2 percent in Paris. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is the world’s leading luxury goods group.

The decline in international tourism associated with the spread of the coronavirus was mostly to blame, according to UBS bank analyst Zuzanna Pusz, as 43 percent of the luxury sector’s sales come from purchases by tourists.