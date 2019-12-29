0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Finance Ministry, World Bank sign EUR 70 million infrastructure agreement

Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and World Bank Country Manager Marco Mantovanelli have signed an EUR 70 million agreement for reconstruction of 450 km of local roads in 80 municipalities throughout North Macedonia, the Finance Ministry said in a press release. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 29 December 2019 12:33
Back to top button
Close
Close