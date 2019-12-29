Finance Ministry, World Bank sign EUR 70 million infrastructure agreement

Поврзани вести
New microbiology lab opens at Skopje City General Hospital ‘8 September’
29 December 2019 14:58
Mitsotakis: I’m working on improving problematic aspects of Prespa Agreement
29 December 2019 13:47
Actress Tinka Risteska celebrates 50 years working at Strumica theater
29 December 2019 13:17
I’m not satisfied with judiciary, that’s our next goal, says Skopje mayor
29 December 2019 11:46
North Macedonia is the fourth country in Europe to regulate use of electric scooters
29 December 2019 11:00
Zaev: Army professional proposed for interior minister
28 December 2019 21:18
Провери го и оваClose
-
Packages worth up to EUR 90 to be granted relief from customs duties, starting Jan. 128 December 2019 12:25
-
Angelovska: Institutional, municipal debts decrease by 1,7 billion denars22 November 2019 12:39
-
Angjushev: WB to offer EUR 420 million support in next four years20 November 2019 12:27