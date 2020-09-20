Finance Ministry says tax calendar to improve business environment

Skopje, 20 September 2020 (MIA) – By instituting a tax calendar, the business community will be aware of the changes in the tax field at least six months prior to their enforcement. In this way we will ensure tax predictability and a better business environment, the Ministry of Finance says in a Facebook post.

Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi has said there could be certain exceptions and need for swift moves, as in the case with the COVID-19 crisis, but added that a system and mechanisms for transparent and timely information would be established.

“Increase of tax predictability was noted as one of the Ministry’s objectives and priorities in the next four years,” adds the Ministry of Finance.