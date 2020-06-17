Finance Ministry launches COVID-19 donation website

Skopje, 17 June 2020 (MIA) – The Finance Ministry launched Wednesday the solidarnost.gov.mk donation platform through which citizens and companies can donate money to the Health Ministry and the government’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.

The website aims to facilitate the donation process, publicly acknowledge those who have contributed in the fight against coronavirus, and promote solidarity, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release Wednesday.

The platform was designed in cooperation with the International Republican Institute (IRI) and USAID and is supported by the government, as well as the Health Ministry.

“Thus far, the Health Ministry and government have received about Mden 200 million in donations,” Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said, adding that the donation platform is easy to use and allows all to take part in the fight against COVID-19.

“The solidarnost.gov.mk website allows all citizens to make a contribution in overcoming this challenge by making a donation and register themselves on the list of donors. Donated money will be allocated to the two solidarity finds and used to purchase medical equipment and implement socio-economic measures to support vulnerable categories,” Angelovska said in the press release.

Funds donated so far to the Health Ministry, the press release read, have been used to buy supplies and equipment for the modular hospital, which was built next to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and can fit over 70 patients.

Health Minister Venko Filipche stressed the importance of this hospital, adding that donated funds will also be used to improve the healthcare system.

“The rest of the funds will be allocated for purchasing medical equipment for infectious diseases wards throughout the country, as well as digital x-ray scanners, ventilators, etc. A considerable amount of money has been secured through donations and will be used to strengthen the capacities of ICUs and improve the quality of healthcare services,” Filipche said in the press release.

On the other hand, money donated to the government’s Solidarity Fund, the press release read, is allocated for implementation of socio-economic measures and will be benefit those categories of citizens who have been most affected by the coronacrisis.

“Solidarity Fund donations will be given to people who most need help, such as artists, film workers, broadcasters, and other culture workers who have contributed to coronacrisis management, and will also support micro, small, medium, and large enterprises that have been affected by the coronavirus crisis,” said the government’s Secretary General Dragi Rashkovski.

Macedonian and foreign nationals, as well as legal entities can make a donation through solidarnost.gov.mk and are entitled to tax incentives for each donation.

The website, the press release added, aims to publicly acknowledge everyone who has donated and helped manage the impact of the coronacrisis. All individuals and legal entities who have made a donation have the right to register themselves on the list of donors and choose to have their personal information published on the website.