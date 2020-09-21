Finance Minister Besimi meets Dutch Ambassador Kop

Skopje, 21 September 2020 (MIA) – Strengthening of cooperation in the field of foreign direct investments (FDIs), implementation of activities within the 2020-2021 Bilateral Cooperation Programme and measures for management of the health-economic crisis were in the focus of Monday’s meeting between Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi and Dutch Ambassador Dirk-Jan Kop.

Minister Besimi said trade cooperation between North Macedonia and The Netherlands rose by 24.8 percent in 2019 but dropped by 4 percent in the first half of 2020, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release.

“This is a result of the global health-economic crisis. The situation is serious in all spheres but we are actively working on measures and policies for softening of the blow on the economy and returning to growth in 2021,” said Besimi.

Ambassador Kop wished Minister Besimi success in the post and said their is room for progress with regards to Dutch investments in North Macedonia, as well as bilateral trade exchange.

Kop said The Netherlands is the second-largest food exporter and cooperation can increase in this field, especially since North Macedonia has favorable environment for food production.

The influx of FDIs from The Netherlands in the last decade has amounted to EUR 378 million, representing 13.2 percent of the total FDIs.

Regarding the Bilateral Cooperation Programme 2020-2021, interlocutors agreed that activities related to the improvement of internal audit, macroeconomic projections, public procurement, digital budget etc are to be implemented in the coming period, of course depending on global developments.

North Macedonia is part of the Dutch Constituency within the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.