Filipche: World Bank supports COVID-19 draft-project

Skopje, 30 July 2020 (MIA) – The World Bank has supported the draft-project for improvement and upgrading of the health infrastructure for urgent response and management of COVID-19. They are flexible and the project could be broadened. It will help us better respond to the challenge, said Health Minister Venko Filipche after a meeting with World Bank experts on Thursday.

“The World Bank has supported the draft-project, which has an excellent concept for management of the coronavirus crisis. I elaborated all aspects related to coverage of urgent needs of the health system by strengthening the capacities of the system for proper management of the COVID-19 cases. The project focuses on improvements in certain health institutions but also procurement of laboratory equipment. It is unfortunate that the additional deputy finance minister blocked the project during her tenure, putting patients at risk. The World Bank has supported our plan but the project can also be broadened, they are flexible in this regard. This project will help strengthen our public health but also improve our response to the COVID-19 challenge,” said Minister Filipche.

The project, worth EUR 90 million, is comprised of two components. The first relates to urgent response by strengthening the health capacities through more testing, technical expertise, lab equipment, protective equipment, medical equipment, refurbishment of health institutions, development of systems for timely detection of cases and tracing in accordance with World Health Organization guidelines, as well as financing the health insurance contribution for vulnerable groups. The second component covers the assistance in transfers for vulnerable households affected by the coronavirus and financial compensation for those who lost their jobs as a result of the crisis.